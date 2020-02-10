Jimenez wary of not taking Espanyol lightly

Raul Jimenez has urged Wolves not to be complacent in their Europa League round of 32 tie against struggling La Liga outfit Espanyol.

The Barcelona-based outfit are having a nightmare of a season as they lie bottom of the table having already gone through three managers.

They have the poorest defensive record in the Spanish top flight, having conceded 40 goals in 23 matches already this season.

Confidence will have increased on Sunday, however, following a much-needed 1-0 victory against fellow strugglers Mallorca.

Wolves play the first leg against Espanyol in 10 days’ time at Molineux before travelling to the RCDE Stadium a week later to play the second installment.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men performed well to finish second in the group stages to earn a place in the last 32.

Currently, their form is mixed having only won one of their last six games but they are well fancied to defeat their Spanish opponents over two legs.

However, striker Jimenez believes they will pose a threat and Wolves cannot afford to take their foot off the gas.

“It’s a team that’s talked about a lot in Spain, and we know it’s going to be a tough match,” he told reporters. “It’s going to be hard, but they also have their own weaknesses and we can take advantage of them.”

“We’ll still have to watch videos on them, to get to know how they’ll play when the day comes. I know they’ve had a tough season, they are fighting in the last positions, but we can never give a win away thinking they’re dead.”

Wolves are currently on their winter break and did not play in the Premier League over the weekend.

They get back to action on Friday night when they welcome Leicester to Molineux in what is a very tough looking fixture.

At present, Wolves are ninth in the Premier League table and will hope to climb up to sixth with a win against Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes.