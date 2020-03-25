Goodman – The sky’s the limit for Nuno and Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Former Wolves striker Don Goodman says it is "remarkable" to think how far the club can go under Nuno Espirito Santo in the coming years.

Nuno left his post at Porto in 2017 and was soon on his way to Molineux to join Wolves, who were in the second tier at the time.

He signed a three-year deal and made an immediate impact as Wolves won their first four games under him and after a six-year absence, he led the club back to the Premier League with four games to spare.

In 2018, he signed another new contract until the end of the 2021 campaign, and he has continued to work wonders in the Midlands.

Wolves finished seventh in their first campaign back in the Premier League, and they look like they could even improve on that achievement this time around.

Despite only having a small squad, Nuno has managed to get his team fighting on two fronts, with Wolves still able to win the Europa League after drawing 1-1 with Olympiakos last time out.

Our last goal for the foreseeable future… Even our cameraman was fooled by Joao Moutinho's backheel! 🐺⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Dt3jgCQHLs — Wolves (@Wolves) March 16, 2020

They are sixth in the Premier League as it stands and Goodman does not expect them to slow down under the Portuguese tactician.

He told the club’s official website: “It’s been a remarkable two-and-a-half years. If somebody would have told me when Nuno arrived that this is how it was going to go, I would have laughed and thought they were from Planet Zorg.

“Wolves are now a genuine top-eight Premier League club. That’s genuine – not me looking through gold-tinted glasses – they really deserve to be where they are.

“It’s vital that they keep the players that Nuno wants to keep, to give them momentum to carry this on into future seasons, and if they do that, with one or two new additions, then I dread to think how far Wolves could go.

Wolves still have some tough fixtures to overcome when the season resumes, with Arsenal, Sheffield United, Everton, Burnley and Chelsea all to come.