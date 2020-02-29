Suarez calls on Barca to spend big and keep Messi

Luis Suarez believes Barcelona can entice Lionel Messi to stay for the rest of his career by splashing the cash in the summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana are fearful of losing their superstar when his contract expires at the end of next season, with the club’s all-time leading goalscorer vocal in his criticism of the recruitment at the Nou Camp.

The Argentine was desperate to see Neymar re-signed from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and felt Barca didn’t try hard enough to bring the Brazilian back to Spain.

Messi has since hit out at Barcelona’s technical director and former team-mate Eric Abidal for comments he made regarding the current squad, with all seemingly not well behind the scenes.

The apparent fall-out has led to speculation Messi could be looking to move on and a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City has been suggested.

Suarez and the rest of the Barca team are desperate for their talisman to stay, with the 32-year-old demonstrating his talents just last week when scoring four in the 5-0 win over Eibar.

Suarez, who is out of contract himself next summer, believes Barcelona have what it takes to persuade Messi to extend his stay if they were to significantly improve the squad this summer.

“With the future of Messi, it depends on how the club is assembled in future,” he told Marca. “He has always said he is happy here, as long as we are competitive.

“The club understands that, and if they can do that, I think Messi will stay here for life.”

A renewed bid for Neymar from Barcelona has been suggested, with the Brazilian still thought to be unhappy with life in Paris.

Were Neymar to return, it would certainly help Barca agree an extension with Messi as they seek to tie him to a contract that will see him spend the remainder of his career at the Nou Camp.