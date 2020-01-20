Alaves secure loan deal for Hammers flop

Deportivo Alaves

Share







Alaves have completed the signing of West Ham goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez on loan for the rest of the season.

Roberto joined the Hammers on a free transfer over the summer after his contract with Espanyol expired, penning a two-year contract.

He was drafted in to provide cover for Lukasz Fabianski after former number two Adrian left the London Stadium for Liverpool.

The Spaniard was called on much sooner than expected following an injury sustained by Fabianski in the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on September 28.

He went on to start in West Ham’s next seven games but came in for a huge amount of criticism after failing to keep a single clean sheet.

Indeed, the 33-year-old made a string of costly errors and was eventually dropped by former boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Fellow summer signing David Martin stepped into the fray until Fabianski returned to fitness for the meeting with Leicester on December 28.

However, Fabianski suffered a recurrence of the thigh injury just a couple of games later as he limped out of the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on January 10.

The Hammers have since moved to bring Darren Randolph back to the club and that has subsequently seen Roberto shipped out on-loan.

Roberto returns to his homeland, linking up with Basque outfit Alaves, in the hope of resurrecting his career.

A statement on the West Ham website read: “We wish Roberto all the very best for his loan spell.”

https://twitter.com/WestHam/status/1219228458129199105?s=20

Alaves sit 14th in La Liga after beating Levante 1-0 on Saturday and Roberto will compete with Pacheco for the right to wear the gloves at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

The stopper has spent the majority of his career in Spain with Atletico Madrid, Recreativo, Real Zaragoza, Espanyol and Malaga, while he has also enjoyed spells overseas with Benfica and Olympiacos.