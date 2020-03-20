Real Madrid forward Jovic explains coronavirus quarantine rule break

Real Madrid

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has moved to explain his actions after allegedly breaking the coronavirus quarantine imposed by Serbian authorities.

The 22-year-old returned to Serbia from Spain last week and was reportedly seen on the streets of Belgrade, despite the country imposing a 28-day self-isolation for all those who have returned from countries battling the virus.

Jovic has now looked to explain his actions and even blamed a lack of “concrete instructions” for the reason he broke coronavirus quarantine.

“In Madrid, my Covid-19 test was negative, so I decided to travel to Serbia, to help and support our people as well as be close to my family, with the club’s permission. Upon arriving in Serbia, I was tested and it came out negative,” the Serbia international posted on Instagram.

“I’m very sorry that some people haven’t done their job professionally and haven’t given me concrete instructions on how to behave in my isolation. In Spain, you’re allowed to go out to the supermarket or the pharmacy, which doesn’t happen here.

“I hope that we can get over this together. All my support, Serbia, we’ll get through this together.”

Jovic has endured a tough time since making the switch from Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid over the summer window.

The 22-year-old continues to get support from Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane regarding a lack of game time but there are already suggestions the forward could be moved on from the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.