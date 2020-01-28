Eriksen ‘excited’ by new chapter after completing Inter switch

Christian Eriksen has revealed his delight after putting pen to paper on a four-and-a-half year contract with Inter Milan.

Eriksen was expected to leave Tottenham in January after entering the final months of his contract and Inter have been pursuing a deal for weeks.

It’s understood that after lengthy negotiations Inter, who were competing with Manchester United for his signature, have agreed to pay £16.9million for the playmaker who landed in Milan on Monday.

The Dane successfully completed his medical before taking a selfie with the crowds that had gathered to show their support.

Tottenham were made aware of Eriksen’s desire to move on in the summer and he was subsequently restricted to just 10 starting appearances in the top-flight this season.

Both current boss Jose Mourinho and he predecessor Mauricio Pochettino were wary of relying too heavily on Eriksen this season, although Mourinho praised the professional attitude the former Ajax man has shown during the saga surrounding his future.

3️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ games

1️⃣5️⃣8️⃣ goals + assists Christian Eriksen leaves Tottenham after six and a half years of magic ✨pic.twitter.com/74s2gciE4h — Goal (@goal) January 28, 2020

He heads to Inter on a contract which runs until June 2024 with the club sitting just three points behind Serie A leaders Juventus.

“I couldn’t wait to join, it’s wonderful to be here and I’m happy to be a new Inter player. I’m very excited and can’t wait to introduce myself to the fans. I’ve already experienced their warmth, it’s been a fantastic welcome. I feel great,” Eriksen told Inter’s official website.

“I’m not really someone who places great importance on statistics but I know that there are people who like talking about this. The numbers say that I did really well in England. It’s now time to start a new challenge, I’m really happy to have the opportunity to play in Serie A for a big team. Inter is a fantastic Club.”

Eriksen could make his debut when Inter welcome Fiorentina to the San Siro for a quarter-final tie in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.